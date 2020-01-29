J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,611 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.05. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

