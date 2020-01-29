J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Vereit stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

