Jacqueline D. Reses Sells 5,596 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

