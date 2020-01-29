Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avista by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avista by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.80.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

