Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

