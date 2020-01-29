Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,811 Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Spire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spire by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

