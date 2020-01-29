Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

TMO opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

