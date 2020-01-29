Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,100,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

