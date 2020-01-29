Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 57,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 147,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

