Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.