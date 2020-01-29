Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VMware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,416 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in VMware by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 227,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.