Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

