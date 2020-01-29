Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $371,273.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 155.3% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $378,620.00 and approximately $371,273.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,354,054 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

