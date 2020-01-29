Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 446,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

