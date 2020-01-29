Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get CYBERAGENT INC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

CYGIY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.