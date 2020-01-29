Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,284. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,060,000 after purchasing an additional 165,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $33,458,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

