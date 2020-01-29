Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 4,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

