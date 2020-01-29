Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

BWA opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.