Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elbit Systems Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ESLT opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $12,892,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.