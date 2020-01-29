John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 831.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,551,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. 9,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,984. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

