John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

