Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Jones Lang LaSalle’s analysis:

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 186,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.