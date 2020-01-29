JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JOYN Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

