JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €203.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €203.00 ($236.05) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

VOW3 opened at €173.12 ($201.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €178.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

