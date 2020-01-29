JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,881 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

