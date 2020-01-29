Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 125,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,013. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

