Just Eat (LON:JE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JE. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 903 ($11.88) to GBX 901 ($11.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 867.80 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 844.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 744.31. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

