K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.