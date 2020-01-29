K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. K12 has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $329,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.