Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

