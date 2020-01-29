Kavar Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

