Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,536,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,543,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 115,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

