Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Steris makes up about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 3.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Steris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.