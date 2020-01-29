Kavar Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $6,888,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

NYSE BUD opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

