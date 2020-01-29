Kavar Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.93%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

