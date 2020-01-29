Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stake Lessened by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 217.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,605. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

