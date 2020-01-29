KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $36.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

RXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Rexnord stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $33.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,374,000.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

