Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.24. 278,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.45 and a 1-year high of C$35.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.03.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

