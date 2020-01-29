KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,790. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

