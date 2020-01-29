KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,463 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 94,811 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 64,379 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.9% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,864 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

