KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 11.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,179,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 430,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 665,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

