KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

