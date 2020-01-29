Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
KLPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
