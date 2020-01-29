Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

KLPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

