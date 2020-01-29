Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.49

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 103520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

