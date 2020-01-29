Krios (KRI) Trading 56.4% Lower This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $914.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

