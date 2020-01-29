Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.