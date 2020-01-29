L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.38

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $225.38 and last traded at $224.85, with a volume of 15641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Get L3Harris alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.