Lamden (TAU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,934.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $29,934.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.