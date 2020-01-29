Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,100 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 82,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,015. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

