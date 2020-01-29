Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,960. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $451.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,570.00, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.